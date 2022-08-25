Letter to the editor

After reading Tuesday’s update on local photographer Bob Neil’s harrowing experience as a victim of violent crime and guardianship/conservatorship fraud, I reflected on an expose by the Lansing State Journal which described an uncannily similar set of circumstances in an unrelated case of potential conservatorship fraud.

Unbeknownst to me at the time I first began learning about conservatorship fraud and abuse, those two cases were more than isolated incidents. A pattern began to emerge which indicated this may be a sophisticated criminal enterprise involving systemic abuses of civil and probate laws and loopholes.

