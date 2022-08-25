After reading Tuesday’s update on local photographer Bob Neil’s harrowing experience as a victim of violent crime and guardianship/conservatorship fraud, I reflected on an expose by the Lansing State Journal which described an uncannily similar set of circumstances in an unrelated case of potential conservatorship fraud.
Unbeknownst to me at the time I first began learning about conservatorship fraud and abuse, those two cases were more than isolated incidents. A pattern began to emerge which indicated this may be a sophisticated criminal enterprise involving systemic abuses of civil and probate laws and loopholes.
The gradual revelation of the blueprints of criminal conservatorship fraud coincided with pop star Brittany Spears’ personal saga as a victim of guardianship fraud and abuse. Spears’ case has brought the widespread, systemic nature of guardianship exploitation to light.
In 2019, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office initiated a listening tour to study anecdotal firsthand experiences from victims of this type of abuse. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Elder Abuse Task Force has since produced a comprehensive analysis which is presently being used to stop organized crime in its tracks.
That’s great news for vulnerable seniors and disabled Michigan residents who are no longer sitting ducks waiting to be preyed upon. But what about survivors like Bob Neil who have yet to be fully healed and made whole?
I implore the residents of Shiawassee County to support a fundraising effort for Mr. Neil, and for The Argus-Press to publish the donation information of any GoFundMe campaigns on his behalf. Mr. Neil should also be referred to the Crime Victim Compensation Fund and any other little-known resources that will aid in his traumatic brain injury rehabilitation and financial restoration. The compensation fund can be reached by email at michigancrimevictim@michigan.gov or through their toll-free victims’ hotline at (877) 251-7373.
With increased community and judicial awareness about guardianship/conservatorship exploitation, criminal entities can be defeated before they ever have a chance to take advantage of our friends and neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.