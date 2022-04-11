We Americans love to think of ourselves as caring — and even compassionate people. The most vocal of us taut our religiosity; for many, this is our precious standing as devout Christians.
We say we believe in the Gospel calling to clothe and feed naked, hungry neighbors. But with equal fervor, many of us utterly reject the acceptance annually of thousands of men, women and children who seek the political asylum of “Lady Liberty” — and the hope for economic opportunity.
Even in the face of unfilled jobs no native born American wishes to sign up for, we choose to make villains of what has historically been the lifeblood of our “melting pot:” the renewal of the American dream through a perpetual flow of immigrants.
Compare this ugly hypocrisy with the reaction of the Polish nation to the pouring of over three millions of desperate refugees (in less than six weeks) across its border with Ukraine, fleeing a catastrophic human disaster.
As the Polish government officially welcomes these terrorized victims, the Polish people have instinctively exhibited authentic compassion by feeding, clothing and even housing Ukrainian citizens — who are facing an onslaught felt by Poland itself during the height of WWII Fascist atrocities. Poland in this instance (and not America) is the truly caring, compassionate neighbor — answering the Christian calling so many Americans may claim to hear, but so often completely fail to answer.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.