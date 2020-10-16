I suffer depression and was released three years ago from Shiawassee County Community Mental Health. I got depressed because I couldn’t get my hair legally cut. I also have a fear of being locked up because I can’t tolerate certain smells.
Emotional distress and neglect of personal care fall under elder abuse, that’s what the state is guilty of during this lockdown.
But there is a law that lets them get a way with it.
Why do stupid things like trying to overthrow the government?
Live a godly life and God will protect you during hard times.
Larry Martindale
Corunna
