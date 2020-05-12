The irony well recognized, I find myself compelled to write in favor of the law. The same law that I insist does justice only to hypocrisy. This is a figure of speech, a synecdoche, of course, but only in the sense of literature.
In my lifetime, we have been creeping this way since 1977. Now, having arrived, in this the third decade of the 21st century, consideration for the law is lost on all, and nowhere than where it should reside.
At all municipal levels are various degrees across the span of small and mean, to the most immodest of crimes and cruelties. I know this because I have been paying attention for a long time.
You know it, too, if you only gave it honest consideration. This is not to condemn all. Rather, it is to expose the truth of our situation and circumstance: We have lost all honest thought of the fair, the good, and the ideal.
To all the world’s powers-to-be, I say go to hell. I was born in the midst of holocaust spread wide. I was born in the thick of the empire. I have seen well enough. The world that poisons me commands me. The world poised on annihilation wants my cooperation. I should prefer not to.
At this very moment, the law is being subverted. Everywhere it is being disregarded, debauched, and destroyed. The nation’s chief law corruption official, U.S. Attorney General, William Barr, is brazenly Trump’s fixer.
At our own local area, is there not a lot to answer for? Many more of you know much more than I do. But I do know about the issue of a new Shiawassee County jail. Just how stupid would we all feel if the powers-to-be got their feather-nesting new mega-jail?
What ever was the disposition of County Commissioner Jeremy Root’s swerve, destroy, and disappear misadventure not so long ago? I read our Argus-Press, our little independent pearl, faithfully; did I miss Sheriff Brian BeGole’s report?
I ask Owosso’s own Rep. Ben Frederick, how is it that you live and campaign so comfortably as a Republican? And so, too, I might ask Shiawassee County Commissioner Marlene Webster the same?
Are you both not aware of your staggering complicity in the evils against democracy committed by your Republican Party?
Whatever happened to American idealism, that which is our true, sometimes lived, exceptionalism? Where are the sons and daughters of the land of the free and the home of the brave?
Rich Labdon
Owosso
