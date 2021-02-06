Sedition, a noun, means “to conduct or speech that subverts a constitution and/or incites people to rebel against the authority of a state.”
In December, U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, made the dishonorable decision to place the ego of then-President Donald Trump ahead of his country. He decided the political interests of his party come before our tradition of the peaceful transition of power.
Here’s the story behind our congressman’s decision to join the so-called “Sedition Caucus.”
In the weeks following Trump’s election loss, a group of lawyers started plotting to carry his big lie (that he didn’t actually lose the election) forward. They decided to appeal to the Supreme Court, where they thought the conservative majority — three of which were appointed by Trump — would be sympathetic to their plan to subvert the will of the majority of American voters.
They needed an attorney general who would be willing to bring a lawsuit before the highest court in the land that sought to nullify the election result of another state. Texas attorney general Ken Paxton was the obvious choice as he had demonstrated his willingness to parrot Trump’s voter-fraud lies. The suit was filed Dec. 8.
This “heaping pile of a lawsuit” was quickly pummeled by legal experts. Some called it “A mockery of federalism,” and “(It) would violate the most fundamental constitutional principles.”
The next day, Dec. 9, the pressure campaign from Trump started, exampled by this comment from a stooge in the House. “(Trump) specifically asked … to contact all Republican members of the (Congress) and request that all join (the suit brought by Paxton).”
It was made clear to all GOP congress members: Sign on to this list or we will fund a primary challenge against you. “(Trump) will be anxiously awaiting the final list to review.”
Moolenaar was faced with a critical choice. Sign onto this lawsuit supporting Trump or be a patriot and act in the best interest of our democracy.
He was scared. He decided to stay in the Marjorie Taylor-Greene wing of the GOP, (which is the majority) who rejects science and reality. Two days later, the conservative-dominated Supreme Court refused to even hear the case. Down in flames, in just two days. Was that a politically smart gamble, John?
How many people from the 4th District went down to Washington, D.C., to storm the Capitol because they were fed a big lie? Several Michiganders have been arrested. If you had the spine to tell your voters the truth, would they have made that decision? You tried to subvert our basic democratic right of a free and fair election; you lied to your constituency; you are forever branded a member of the “Sedition Caucus.” And we will never forget.
Mark Zacharda
Bennington Township
