I see on the news, the state is worried about an opioid drug epidemic that’s getting out of hand.
On the same program they said a lot of people want to make marijuana legal and if that happens, the state should be able to regulate it.
Where does it end?
J.F. Nowacki
Owosso
18-1 NO: First, identify testing measures to determine intoxicated driving for recreational usage. Marijuana would be better to be lawful and remove government from the equation. Hemp oil should not be regulated, as it does not have the narcotic effect without the THC content of smoked marijuana. Legalizing marijuana for recreational use gives more power to the government and little to no power to the People. We may lawfully process 300 gallons of moonshine for our own consumption, but cannot grow one plant for the benefit to individuals.
Respectfully,
Matthew Shepard, USTPM.org
And who controls the god disgusting smell we have to endure?
