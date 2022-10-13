In a recent letter to the editor in support of his candidate of choice for the local school board, the author closed his letter with “Keep politics out, listen to parents and do what is best for each student.”
I certainly must agree with the author on his plea.
Politics have no place in schools or school elections. In Michigan, candidates for local school boards are non-partisan. Candidates should be open-minded, letting information, discussion and facts — not opinions, personal issues, party affiliation or political talking points and agendas — dictate their decision on issues affecting our students. Students are not the pawns of “red or blue, left or right.” They are just young people seeking a quality education and a safe and secure environment in which to learn.
Unfortunately, here in Owosso and elsewhere around the state, politics has been brought into our local school board election cycle. There has been a coordinated right-wing effort to recruit candidates and form slates of candidates, in the hope of electing enough like-minded candidates to dominate a board (Detroit Free Press, Sept. 18). The local chapter of Stand Up Michigan has done just that, State Sen. Tom Barrett (R) said while speaking recently to the group Stand Up Shiawassee. He congratulated the group for “putting the priorities we need back in schools.” He also approved Stand Up’s strategy to fill school board seats with Stand Up Michigan candidates (The Independent, Sept. 18).
The board is responsible for the safety and wellbeing of a community of nearly 4,000 individuals — students, teachers, administration, support staff, bus drivers, maintenance and grounds personnel, as well the many visitors to school facilities and activities. Decisions were made at times after careful examination of data meant to protect the OPS community.
As with any organization, not all decisions are unanimous, however, responsible board members support decisions of the board after a vote is taken regardless of their individual position prior to the vote.
“If you seek to serve people more than to gain power, you will not only serve people, you will gain influence.”
Agree. Keep politics out of schools - and keep political agendas out of schools. That includes going over the heads of trained teachers and librarians - telling them what they can teach and what books they can put in their libraries. I am so discouraged by parents who try to limit education and ban books. It's an extreme form of censorship practiced by the Nazis and the al-Qaida Islamists. It's political and has no place in our public schools.
