Over the last few years, in my opinion, our county board of commissioners has failed to adhere to reasonable ethical standards.
Examples of this laxity includes the voting for the personal enrichment of commission members from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, also known as the COVID-19 recovery monies.
This plan was unanimously passed by a 6-0 vote, with one commissioner absent and not voting. It was passed at a meeting not fully open to the public. The secrecy is understandable since the action provided for personal payments of multiple thousands of dollars to the individual commissioners.
Weren’t these monies intended to provide relief from the impact of COVID-19 on the local economy, public health, small businesses and their employees? The funds should have gone to full-time employees and first responders directly affected by COVID, not for part-time commissioners.
Another example of lax ethics arose out of a District 7 planning and zoning matter. Perry Township had zoned the area of the intersection of M-52 and Winegar Road for agricultural/residential use. The county ignored the township plan and vociferous township objections and unlawfully rezoned a small portion of the area for commercial development. This is illegal spot zoning. The county commissioners, including our District 7 incumbent, did nothing to prevent this zoning misconduct.
Furthermore, the Michigan Open Meetings Act requires that most meetings of public bodies be open to observation by the public. This compulsory transparency is intended to provide and preserve confidence in government actions. The commission’s self-enrichment plan discussed above was passed with little transparency and OMA legal action against the county was a result.
The remedy for this type of unethical and even unlawful government behavior is to elect commissioners who will follow the rule of law. Therefore, if elected I pledge that I will:
n Act on the basis of strict compliance with State and Local Laws, including the Open Meetings Act on each and every governmental action I participate in.
n Base each of my governmental actions as commissioner on the best interests of the city of Perry; Perry and Woodhull townships; the village of Morrice; and the voters of the 7th District and not my personal interest.
