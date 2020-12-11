Heave to, me hearties. Welcome aboard the HMS Plump. Ye’ve just been Shanghaied. Ye’ll be servin’ a mere five years on the most vengeful vessel wot ever sailed the seven seas — more iffen I says so, less if I decide to have ye keelhauled and buried at sea.
Beggin’ yer pardon is permitted so’s don’t hesitate to lay it on thick. I’m cap’n LaDonald, master o’ this here tub. Allow me to introduce me press gang, the finest bunch of crimps to ever assemble a band of misfits so aptly suited for such a voyage — the pursuit of the great, white tale.
This here’s me mate McConnell. Don’t let his looks fool ya. He’s the most important ‘yes man’ I’ve got. And bosun Barr, he does all me heavy liftin’, but I’m not sure how much longer he’ll be with us. Petty officer Graham bleaches me dirty laundry, a commission he was born for.
Uh oh. Grab a mop. Someone slopped metaphorical juices all over the fantail. On second thought, forget it. Warms me heart to see a constant reminder of blind allegiance. As we brave the brine hoping to find any flotsam that might harbor even a single electoral vote, our quest is uncharted; no such endeavor has ever been undertaken. We have no sextant and lost our moral compass so we’re at the mercy of the prevailing winds.
We’ll sustain ourselves on red herring and bilge water alone. Should anyone oppose us, we’ll have ‘em flogged on Farcebook. We’ll hound ‘em at home. No amount of truth will protect the scurvy louts.
In all seriousness, my intention here has been to maybe open just one person’s mind to the proposition that lying as a way of leading is not what made America great.
It was the willingness to lend a hand, not a handout, to those who found their condition so hopeless that they would rather leave their homes than endure the privations and persecutions inflicted upon them. For those I’ve offended, my sincere apologies.
I realize my methods have been provocative, but please consider how much more could be accomplished with an open heart instead of a closed mind. Think of how much could be achieved if all the money spent on war worldwide was instead spent for the betterment of mankind, not its destruction. A rising tide lifts all ships. May the wind always be at your back. Bon voyage, me buckoes.
Mike Martin
Owosso
