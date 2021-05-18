A recent contributor to this column made reference to the matter that perhaps followers of the “king” have been sipping too much of his Kool-Aid.
Many are debunking the recommendations of the COVID-19 vaccine. As you may recall, Sir Trump stated in the early days of COVID that it was just a simple flu and it would go away like a miracle. Sure. And to some it is only a hoax.
Just this past week, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, was ousted from her position as the third-ranking member of the GOP by secret ballot. Go figure.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appeared to have been the quarterback in that move. Sadly, Cheney was removed because she at least had the backbone to take a stand against our former president and his actions during his four-year term. That’s more than could be said about the cowardice of McCarthy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Reps. Paul Gosar and Matt Gaetz, and Sens. Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Lindsey Graham.
To some degree, it’s rather curious that McCarthy didn’t consider Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, as Cheney’s replacement. Perhaps you recall her theory that the Twin Towers attack of 2001 never really happened. She certainly must know that Rudy Giuliani was mayor of New York City at the time and was said to be a hero — then, at least. Maybe she could appoint Sidney “still not disbarred” Powell as her personal lawyer.
What a combo they could be. Is Powell still seeking the whereabouts of (the late) Hugo Chavez of Venezuela?
But seriously, our country could be better served if the Republican Party would retreat from some of its current policies and practices against democracy, rediscover itself and return to core values of sound principles and standards in upholding the constitutional rights of its citizens.
The Democrats must be held accountable and do their part as well. We must get America back on the right course of being a country of which we should once again be proud and held in the highest regard; with respect also from countries across the waters.
For all my years on earth, I don’t recall any times of so much violence, militia activity and hatred across the country as we have experienced over the past year.
Marv Sanders
Owosso
