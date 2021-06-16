On June 6, I stopped at Vernon Cemetery to check on my family’s graves. As I pulled up the drive to their graves I was shocked. The grass was so high, it all looked so bad, as if no one cared.
I’ve never seen the cemetery look so bad. My family deserves better than this.
Barbara Harrison
Perry
