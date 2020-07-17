I was disappointed to see that Tim Jenc has resigned from the Owosso Public Schools’ board.
I understand why he quit and I agree it was the right decision. The right decision, not because the post he shared was “racially insensitive,” described thus by The Argus-Press, but perhaps not by countless others, but because the post contains thoughts contrary to what I call the “pendulum of popular opinion.”
History shows us that the pendulum, whether at its root, race, ethnicity, religion or “the cause of the moment,” has swung to and fro for generations. Many in colonial America targeted Catholics. There was (and is) nothing wrong with practicing Catholicism. But Catholics and those who dared defend them were ostracized, despised and demonized.
The pendulum was anti-Catholic, and an advocate was in for a rough ride. African-Americans, endured first enslavement and then, after the Civil War, especially in the Democratic controlled South, suffered discrimination, violence and murder. What was happening to them was wrong. The pendulum in the South was anti-black and anyone who said or did anything that did not align with it suffered.
In Germany, after World War I, it was the Jews who became the target of the Nazis. What happened to people who dared express or endorse thoughts in defense of the Jews; to people who supported Catholics; to those sympathetic to the cause of African-Americans? Maybe they were ostracized by fellow townspeople, maybe fired from a job, maybe not considered for a job or prevented from running for public office. When something gets in the way of the pendulum’s “massive bob,” it gets knocked off.
Today the pendulum is swinging wildly to “Black Lives Matter,” “defund Police,” “understanding and then undoing your White privilege,” and other like causes. If one has thoughts contrary to even a little part of the doctrines in these initiatives, dares to challenge them in any way, he or she must beware.
I fear this pendulum has swung us to the precipice of what could be a very difficult and tumultuous time ahead. Some believe it was Voltaire who first said, “I may disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”
Thank you, Tim Jenc, for selflessly serving our students, with distinction and dedication for more than a decade. We should all be grateful.
Chuck Robertson
Owosso
