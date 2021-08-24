In response to the hate-filled diatribes of Jeff Carmody’s recent letters to the editor, I and the other veterans in the circulation area of The Argus-Press take extreme exception to him calling those who support Donald Trump Nazis and Taliban. These ladies and gentlemen who stood in harm’s way to guarantee his right to spew his hate deserve a printed and sincere apology.
One can tell by his oratory, he is not of veteran ilk. If he hates Trump, that’s OK, keep it to himself. If he can’t offer solutions to the problems he thinks this country has, then shut up. I have been labeled many things: husband, father, son, grandpa, Christian, veteran and patriot.
Patriot is one label that will never be used to describe Carmody. If you can’t help the country survive with solutions, maybe you need to seek better environs.
Bill Domby
Lennon
(1) comment
Amen! I agree with you 100% and would also like thank you for your service and bravery.
