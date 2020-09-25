President Donald Trump swore an oath to defend and uphold our Constitution.
He’s used it for toilet paper is more like it, or that’s the job of Attorney General William Barr, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Mitch McConnell, Rep. Jim Jordan, Rep. Doug Collins, Rep. Devin Nunez and countless others who’ve been wadded up and flushed when they no longer please him as grooms of the royal toilet — an influential, if repugnant, position that requires doing the paperwork for his royal highness.
This buffoon treats our country, founded in opposition to tyranny and persecution, as his own personal fiefdom. He would love nothing more than to actually abolish our democracy and establish a monarchy whereby he could ensure continuing income from his unconscionable practice of putting his own financial interests above that of our country.
You think he’s joking when he speaks of 12, 16, 20 more years in office? His chief campaign manager, Vladimir Putin, has done just that in Russia — the country his own son admits gives/lends them all the money they need because American institutions won’t due to his unethical and fraudulent business practices.
Monetary gains aside, his overwhelming focus is filling federal and Supreme Court positions, as well as the attorney general, with people who will do his bidding regardless of their personal convictions or unseemly appearances.
He knows his next home address isn’t the White House or Mar -a-Lago but likely some federal prison. His look-over-there strategy to deflect from his woefully inadequate capabilities continues to mollify those who can/will not see through this ruse. He is not unlike the Wizard of Oz, a small man hiding behind a curtain of pretense.
In the end, the wizard displays some compassion and empathy. Do not expect that from this orange illusion of a man. How ironic that Republicans vilified the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), claiming its enactment would form “death panels.” This is precisely what this administration’s handling of COVID-19 has produced. Its inability to withstand the president’s tantrums and absurd claims (the man cannot string together three coherent sentences when pressured) leads to confusion and denial of science-backed data.
His rallies are filled with sophomoric chants more appropriate for a high school gym: “Lock Her Up, Build The Wall, Drain The Swamp.” Trump’s drained swamp is filled with spineless invertebrates who hide from daylight. Those that do have backbones have their heads in the sand.
The new Republican mascot should be an ostrich, not an elephant. Trump has never had to pay for his countless egregious actions; if he did, it was with someone else’s money. Make him pay on election day — Nov. 3.
Mike Martin
Owosso
