I read the letter from June 4, and I think the writer is missing the big picture about the riots.
The riots are caused by the mistreatment of human beings. A man was held down until he suffocated to death, George Floyd. No one should be killed by the police without real justification.
Blacks and whites are protesting the injustice that caused Floyd’s death. There is much unjust treatment of blacks in the major cities across this country. This is what the protest is all about.
Here in Shiawassee County, we don’t see this kind of treatment of other races. Here we live in peace and harmony because of a lack of racial diversity.
In major cities across this country this is not the case. But all people in this country should have the same rights to safety and freedom.
When was the last time you heard of a white man treated in this manner as George Floyd was. Think hard.
Ronald Grinnell
Morrice
