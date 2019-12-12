The ability to request investigation cooperation is an active treaty that was done while Bill Clinton was president, “Mutual Cooperation Agreement 116-16,” saying either country (U.S. or Ukraine) could ask assistance in regard to whatever possible criminal activity is being investigated.
As a senator, during President Clinton’s administration, former Vice President Joe Biden voted to approve the Mutual Cooperation Agreement 116-16, which was signed by Clinton.
At the time of the July 2018 phone call to Ukraine, the presidential candidates were not all formally recorded as being candidates, so that the charge of “digging for dirt on a political opponent” may not be applicable.
Who is interfering with the election?
Warren Zettel
Owosso
Now you're desperate. Trying to justify via a supposed technicality and a back door claim. Keep trying. You might even talk yourself into it.....
