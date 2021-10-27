During the months Donald Trump campaigned for the office of the presidency, I was very disappointed as a Christian that evangelicals, for the most part, endorsed what eventually became the Cult of Trumpism without first becoming aware of the ideology of the cult.
Consequently, evangelicals nationwide wholehearted served as Trump’s enablers prior to the election, are continuing to deny the facts which verified his loss, and including without questioning, the acceptance of Trump’s big lie.
More importantly, the evangelical leadership nationwide will, undoubtedly, during the 2022 and 2024 election campaigns, encourage their membership to outright violate the eighth commandment, “Thou shall not steal,” by endorsing the Republican Party’s plan to attempt to subvert both elections by every devious means necessary. Would hypocrisy be the appropriate term for this intended misdeed?
I would encourage all Christians, prior to the 2022 elections, and others who voted for Trump, to research the numerous websites that define the Cult of Trumpism. They just might be surprised and disappointed by what they read.
Frank Davis
Vernon
(1) comment
Evangelicals have proven that they will betray their religious beliefs in order to elect an abhorrent human being. I'm not the least bit surprised by their behavior.
