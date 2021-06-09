With the resurrection of Donald Trump in August, as per his statement that he’ll resume the presidency, I wonder how many MAGA cult members will storm the Capitol again as they did in January?
Is it time to get an extra box of 12-gauge shells?
When you’re dealing with the loony bin, expect anything. Our democracy is in danger.
The Republicans’ first goal is power and dominance, starting with the “Big Lie” of fraud in elections.
Then they seek supremacy of the military, referring to Marine Gen. Michael Flynn’s call for a coup.
They have disdain for human rights and controlling the media, aka FOX News.
They suppress labor unions and give corporations protection with tax cuts.
They believe in powerful nationalism.
It’s time to wake up and vote the Republicans out of office.
Jack Erhardt
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.