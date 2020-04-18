I cannot imagine how a swastika would ever be related to me. I would have fought Adolf Hitler as I am fighting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. She is violating our rights and the Constitution just to be looked at for vice president.
There was no clause in the Constitution that says if its convenient for the government, and they can get you to accept an excuse, usually for the good of someone else, they can violate your rights in any way possible.
I have been attacked by Democrats before and found them to be violent and uncaring about anyone but themselves. They are slobs, since they leave behind piles of garbage whenever they demonstrate against President Donald Trump. Calling Trump names and disrespecting him is fine for them, but if you even ask a question of them, they get violent and insulting. One even said they hoped my dog would fall out of the window and get killed.
I have been in business and doing fine for 43 years, so to those who judged me, rest assured I will prosper and grow. I do not need your business. Lots of fine folks need my services. My son and wrecker driver was attacked an hour after The Argus-Press was put out by a non-freedom loving fool. The person felt compelled to run someone down and get in front of them, blocking them to yell obscenities.
If you can’t stand up for the Constitution, I guess whatever happens to you is fine, but not for me.
I wonder why the Nazi picture was selected to show to the Owosso residents. There were many American flags and a few Trump flags, but everyone was asked to not make it a political type thing — and it wasn’t. The roads were never blocked, as the video we saw on TV about road blocks and attacking passing by people — and all that. That is reserved for the antifa types with black masks on — and there were none there either.
But they are the Democratic party reps now, kind of like the Brown Shirts doing the dirty work with a wink from the Nazi party.
It’s amazingly simple to get people to attack others for a phony reason, as we are seeing right here.
I know now how brave our founding fathers were.
Richard Maurer
Owosso
(2) comments
Waa.Waa.Waa. "You would have fought Adolph Hitler as you are fighting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer?" Strange. She is following the guidelines put down by Trump and his administration! Quite the name caller here. But I'd rather be a "slob" and a "Nazi" than a lover of the Trump. At least I still have my values as you do not.
Calling others Nazis says a lot about you as a person, and nothing about anyone else.
