Maybe two decades ago, a slick but very watchable Mel Gibson film called “Payback” made me think of a seldom heard word. With a bleak and murderous script, I only remember antiheroes and outright villains, with one, the disturbed worst, said to be of particular vile use because of something he lacked.
He was described as lacking “compunction.”
I think of that word often these days, months, and years, every time I learn of the latest despicable thing the Republican Party and Republicans have done to suppress, repress or otherwise mess with our voting and our democracy.
The many deplorable actions taken in Washington, D.C. and State capitals throughout the nation, coordinated by party Republicans, surely shows their shameless lack of compunction.
No examples are necessary, as even a very modest political awareness would reveal the cynical truth of the GOP attack on our democracy.
As plain a fact, is that these nasty Republican efforts to keep citizens from voting is rooted in the long-standing American cultural willingness to embrace racism as political strategy.
We are in ultimate danger of being herded to and over a death drop, like some dumb beasts driven off a cliff by their fears and instincts.
We need to look to each other and organize our selves with love (emotional excellence) and understanding (mental excellence) so that we might finally dispose of ethnic prejudice.
Just consider the last six score human years: ignorance; fear; war; genocide; and now, an almost expected stumble to extinction. Is it not vital, at this time, to support all effort to extinguish the human scourge of ethnic prejudice?
I would say to Republicans: At long last, have you no compunction?
Rich Labdon
Owosso
