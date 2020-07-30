This letter is directed to citizens of the city of Perry, Caledonia Charter Township and Owosso Charter Township: I am writing on behalf of your friends and neighbors who depend on public transportation and those of you who don’t need it, yet.
The reasons people use public transportation are as varied as there are people. Some are physically or mentally disabled, temporarily or permanently; some cannot afford a vehicle and its insurance and maintenance; some have a temporary situation like a broken leg or a car being repaired; some are latchkey kids needing to get home from after-school activities.
The places that people need to get to are the same places you and I do. For example, the most common need is to get to a medical appointment like dialysis; to the grocery or other store; to a social event like the lunch and/or Bingo at a Shiawassee Council on Aging Senior Center; to work in order to put food on the table.
Residents of these three municipalities already understand the need. That’s why their support for the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) has been ongoing for many years. The millage proposals on Tuesday’s ballot are all renewals of the ones previously approved.
Remember, this millage money can only be used for operational purposes (salaries, maintenance, fuel, etc.) not for capital expenses (buses, buildings, etc.). The biggest three advantages for Perry and both townships’ passengers are:
Ability to reserve a ride up to a year in advance
Fares will be as low as $1.50 per trip anywhere in the county
Ability to set up recurring rides such as 5 days a week to work, 3 days a week to dialysis or once a week to a grocery store
If you have a question about the extremely low annual cost to you, please feel free to call SATA Executive Director Mary Rice at (989) 729-2687.
Please vote “yes” on Tuesday.
Larry Alpert,
Chairman, Friends of SATA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.