I am writing about some street-sign and lack-of-ordinance awareness in Durand.
As most of would like to not break the rules, we need to know the rules.
One rule many do not know about is that there is no parking on Saginaw, Oak or Main (east or west) streets from 3 to 6 a.m. at any time of the year. In January and February 2018 we got a parking ticket and were told there is no overnight parking during winter months in Durand.
When I asked, I was told that is a winter ordinance. I clarified that I could park on Main Street during the summer and was told yes. Now it’s 2020 — and summer. We parked and got a ticket. I walked all over looking for a sign and, because I know many new laws take place starting in July, maybe I missed something.
I walked from the clock tower back down West Main with live video looking for signs — nothing until well past our house. Nothing on our block or a block east. On our side, I found a small sign, hidden by a tree on our block on other side. Down by the corner of West Main and Oak there is a sign totally blocked by a tree (on other side).
The only sign from the post office until the south side tracks is in a yard and that happens to belong to be the only person I talked to who knew there was no parking on Oak — but they did not know about Main, and they grew up on Main Street.
The city website is outdated. The recycle calendar is from 2019 when Chief Jason Hartz told my daughter the ordinance is on the books, but not online. That is a problem, because if you can’t find the rules how are you to follow them?
Yes, I should have known, but when there are no visible signs, and the ordinance is not online how can anyone follow the rules? We should know the rules before someone gets in trouble. When I called the city, they just said, “Well you have to talk to Chief Hartz.” He has said they get calls every summer about this. It’s a known issue they don’t have any plans to fix.
We will pay the ticket, but we want the main issue of this and possibly other ordinances online so people can follow the rules.
This is a “whole city” issue as the public works department should be cutting back the trees, as well as making sure there are signs.
When I talked to other people, I have found there were signs that fell and not replaced many years ago. Many people have called about tickets, cars have been towed — yet no one knows of this ordinance until someone complains because of a ticket or towed car.
Tina Stauble
Durand
We were ticketed several times for parking violations--no signs posted or easily found. We complained about it and our tickets were excused. Just another easy money-grab by city government, imo.
