A quotable excerpt from the Opinion Page stated: “There are over 350 million legal firearms and upwards of 5 billion rounds of ammunition in private hands in the United States. If legal firearms were the problem, you’d know it.”
Those numbers are breathtaking. That means there are more legal guns than people counted in the 2020 census (approximately 331 million). And that doesn’t even include illegal guns. It also doesn’t tell us how many legally purchased guns are later transferred to people who are barred from owning guns. I am sure I have seen the actual numbers at one point or another though, and it isn’t a negligible amount.
Another notable statistical count readers might find interesting is the weekly mass shooting totals tally that is reported every Monday. So far this year there have been more than 280 mass shootings. There is a parallel to the periodic global warming temperature reports, with new records being set monthly and annually.
I have personally been chased by an active shooter and had to hide in a trailer as he stalked us (his girlfriend, her children and myself) and shot rounds at us. I don’t know what type of rifle he had. He wasn’t polite enough to inform us. But the specific type of rifle is kind of irrelevant when you are running for your life.
Mass shootings and irresponsible gun holders have personally affected most people I have met in some way. What gun safety advocates like myself and the many victims of gun violence are really asking for is a constructive dialogue that will de-escalate the out-of-control gun violence epidemic in this country.
No one ever can or ever will take away your gun. The Second Amendment and our well-established pro-gun culture assure you of that. As a matter of fact, we aren’t talking about you. We are taking about unidentified, unknown hotheads who don’t think before they act, and they are everywhere.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.