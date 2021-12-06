Last week a teacher at Oxford High School was alarmed to discover that 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley was shopping for ammo on his phone. The school contacted his parents to warn them this could be problematic. They did not respond.
Later in the week, on the back of a worksheet, he handed in a drawing depicting a handgun, bullets and a bleeding body that had been shot twice. He had written: “the thoughts won’t stop, help me;” “blood everywhere;” “the world is dead;” and “my life is useless.” The school administrators called the parents to a hasty conference, asking that they get the boy “into counseling within two days.” They declined to do so and Ethan went back to class. Nothing was resolved.
Several hours after the conference the boy took a 9 mm pistol from his backpack and shot 11 people, murdering four. The firearm had been purchased by his father days before as a Christmas gift.
In the early 1970s, I worked Friday nights at Cincinnati General Hospital. Friday nights are, for some reason, the worst time of the week for psychiatric emergencies. This was not in my job description, but since I was the crisis intervention person in the psychiatry department, I felt a duty to help. I got to evaluate lots of desperate people of all ages who were suicidal, homicidal, or falling apart — just like Ethan was last week. If a person had expressed just one of those thoughts he put on that drawing I would have hospitalized them pronto. If the parents wanted to ignore the crisis, as the Crumbleys did, I would have issued a “psychiatric hold” on the boy until a court order ensured his safety on a locked ward. That is how professionals respond to a youth who is in mortal danger.
In the first stages of a mental health crisis, caretakers often attempt to cope with rising anxiety by denying the urgency of the situation. Ethan’s parents showed terrible judgment and naivete. On Friday, the Oakland County prosecutor charged them with involuntary manslaughter. It’s hard to imagine how horrified they must be.
Most damning is Ethan’s signaling his desperation to his teacher, not his parents. But denial, it seems, blinded others too. The handling of this crisis sees little sympathy for the school administrators who were passive in the face of a dire emergency with a boy under their supervisio, who needed adults to take charge. The superintendent tried to excuse their carelessness by citing the boy’s former good behavior, as if conduct — not Ethan’s inner torment— were the point.
Questions linger: Why was the school counselor’s risk assessment so off? Why weren’t his teachers and acquaintances consulted? One report said some were worried about him for days. Why weren’t his locker and backpack searched? Why didn’t they inquire about weapons in the home? Why did the school allow the boy to return to class after the parents left? His stated thoughts were about needing help, losing control, blood and death. How could you miss the gravity of that?
He should have been carried to a hospital emergency service to be seen by a psychiatrist right away. This saga begs the question: Why aren’t administrators and counselors better trained about mental health matters? Polls show most of our youth are pessimistic about our flagging empire’s civil and political culture. Many express fear about a future where clueless grownups aren’t solving the problems we face. Ethan cried out for help from the adult world; what he’ll get is a dim future behind bars.
This was the 15th mass shooting in Michigan since 2006. No first-world country has near the number of these that we do. We are rated 28th among countries in quality, affordable health care. Our firearms greatly outnumber our population and this adds to our health care woes. Until we decide we love our kids more than our guns, these ordeals will haunt us over and over.
Until then, innocents will keep paying for our collective ignorance and carelessness.
David Glenn
Byron
