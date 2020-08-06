I am writing today to praise and thank Piper Brewer, William Graham Tax and Accounting and The Argus-Press for the fine articles about Owosso/Shiawassee County history. Since I have only lived in Owosso since 1983, I am very interested in what transpired here before then.
The most recent chapter was in the Aug. 4 edition of the paper and was entitled “At One Time Owosso Had Ten Hotels.”
Thank you, Piper and Mr. Graham for a job well done.
I hope the articles continue for a long time.
Larry Alpert
Owosso
