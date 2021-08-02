There is a current ad on TV by an auto insurance company that states, “You only pay for what you need.” One can assume this implies the consumer purchases what amount of coverage they desire or what they can afford. I believe there is an important factor which should be considered in determining auto insurance premiums.
If the owners of two vehicles apply for insurance at the same time, and present exactly the same factors used to determine their premiums, and one only drives 10,000 miles per year and the other 60,000 or more miles per year, isn’t it logical that the high-mileage owner should pay more in premiums? The high-mileage vehicle is at least six times more likely to be involved in an accident, becoming more of a financial liability to the insurance company. The low-mileage vehicle owner, who is much less of a risk to the company, is unfortunately forced to pay the exact same dollar amount as the high-mileage vehicle owner.
To remedy this gross iniquity, I would suggest that the process of purchasing auto insurance coverage be the same as that when leasing a vehicle. When the applicant leases a vehicle, they agree to the dollar amount of the contract, which states that they will not exceed a specified number of miles during the contract period. Why can’t this same mileage option also be included in auto insurance policies with premium based on anticipated mileage usage? If the vehicle owner exceeds the mileage limitation, the same stipulation would apply as if they had leased the vehicle and exceeded the contracted mileage limitation, thus being held financially responsible for any mileage overage.
I trust the company whose slogan is cited above will adhere to the precise meaning of their ad slogan, and will determine customers’ auto insurance premiums based on “You only pay for what you need” in anticipated mileage to be driven, thus providing equity among auto insurance policy holders.
Frank Davis
Vernon
(1) comment
Excellent letter, excellent points. Thank you.
