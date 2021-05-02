A good man leaves an inheritance to his children’s children, but the sinner’s wealth is laid up for the righteous. (Proverbs 13:22)
A 40-percent tax on capital gains, plus a second tax, will leave nothing left for large families in small businesses where not every member has a above-poverty wage job.
A one college certificate is all they need for free. It got me a job in 1970s. I paid the second year with work I got that summer.
The kings of Egypt weren’t happy with 25-percent tax on Hebrews after Joseph died. Then they made them slaves.
Larry Martindale
Venice Township
The "rich" are the only ones who have made out in this pandemic. Kind of hard to feel sorry for those that don't pay taxes now.
