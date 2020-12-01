What could enlighten Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his “Grinches On Parade” — to America’s enormous need and suffering — as we approach the 2020 COVID Christmas? Perhaps he should sit in a mile-long food bank queue and chat with one or two of the tens of millions of his countrymen and women and witness the hunger he has helped perpetuate.
Or maybe he could visit the thousands of hospital ICUs (particularly those in rural “red” America) which haven’t a single bed available for his voters. And while he’s there, listen to exhausted nurses (and volunteers) who weep for patients unable to get the care they need to survive.
Here’s a thought, Mitch: Sit with one the tens of millions of the unemployed whose benefits are running out because you have stated that “I don’t think the situation requires (trillions in) relief at this time.”
No, these millionaire Republican politicians aren’t even willing to bring the House bill, passed months ago, up for debate. Because they will all have a comfortable, normal, gift-laden, festive Christmas — complete with a generous feast fit for a king. Merry Christmas, Mitch.
Thomas Smith
Durand
Thank you. I am beyond disgusted with the inability to compromise and the lack of concern on BOTH sides of the aisle to help their constituents. I've always know that was the case but the pandemic has pulled back the curtain on "the wizard" permanently.
