I continue to support Marlene Webster as the best candidate for the office of Shiawassee County Commissioner for District 1.
Ms. Webster has proven to be a transparent commissioner who will continue to reform our county government.
She has acquired a great deal of experience dealing with local, county and state regulations throughout her current term as commissioner and re-electing her is the right choice to keep our county moving forward.
I have had the privilege of knowing Marlene for over 12 years. I admire her for her selfless volunteer work and care for the people of Shiawassee County. I’ve served with her on various faith-based and non-profit initiatives in our community throughout the years, where I acquired respect and admiration for her generosity, intelligence, humility, honesty and dedication in serving others and building community.
With proud enthusiasm, I will be voting for Marlene Webtser in Tuesday’s primary election.
Josh Adams
Owosso
