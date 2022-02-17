We veterans here in Shiawassee County are in great need of drivers for both the DAV vans at the Corunna VA office and for the Shiawassee County Transportation Solution, a branch of SATA which also takes veterans to the VA hospitals and medical clinics around the state.
SATA is used only within Shiawassee County. The drivers can be men or women, and a non-veteran. Drivers need to be in good health and pass a health exam. If you are interested, call Shiawassee County Veterans Affairs at (989) 743-2231. Transportation Solutions drivers drive their own vehicles and will be reimbursed for fuel. The number for SATA is (989) 729-2687.
Be a community hero and drive veterans to their needed medical appointments. Also, anyone can get our veterans newsletter for free. Our smart VA secretary, Patti Davis, puts together a really neat, monthly newsletter. It’s almost a book. It’s for the whole family to enjoy with things such as veterans facts, coloring pages, cooking recipes and more. You will love it, I guarantee it. Like us on Facebook at Shiawassee County Veterans Affairs.
Thank you very much.
Eddie Urban
Owosso
