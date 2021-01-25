I am raising my hand to ask my fellow readers a question: Did you know that donating just $10 to Newspapers in Education will deliver 100 Argus-Press newspapers to local classrooms? I was flabbergasted when I read that in Tuesday’s edition of The Argus-Press.
I regularly read many other periodicals in addition to The Argus-Press. There is rarely an article that is featured in The Argus-Press pertaining to state or national news that I haven’t cross-referenced with at least two other reputable news sources. The Argus-Press fairly presents news topics on a wide range of current events, government affairs, and the full spectrum of human interest issues.
Through my extensive reading and research I have concluded that the most vulnerable institutional pillar of our nation in the year 2021 is our news infrastructure. Misinformation and disinformation, along with product marketing that is sold to news consumers without so much as a warning label (e.g., “this information is counterfeit news”), is everywhere. Yet your Argus-Press has been verified consistently for over 165 years.
If you believe that our youth are our future, and if you believe that our future is worth investing in, please call The Argus-Press today at (989) 725-5136 to make your donation to News in Education.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
