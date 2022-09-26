Is this for real? Two consecutive days of oil price drops on Sept. 20-21 and we are socked with a 35-cent price increase. As of Sept. 23, oil is down $4.50 to under $79 a barrel. On Nov. 18, 2021, when oil was $79, gas was under $3 a gallon. Now it’s $3.89.
According to the Energy Information Administration, refineries are operating at 95% capacity, but are only producing at their lowest level in eight years. How? Because they are closing refineries and not reopening them. Aside from the Toledo refinery fire Sept. 20, five refineries were closed in 2021 alone. Texas has not yet gone full production at its refineries since its once-in-a-lifetime ice storm in February 2021. It was reported in August that gasoline deliveries were at June 2020 levels, in the middle of the pandemic when gas was $1.60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.