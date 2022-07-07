Coming soon to a town near you: Uncle Sam’s Shooting Gallery. The latest franchise in Highland Park, Illinois, celebrated its grand opening this past Independence Day.
Not the rat-a-tat-tat of a snare drum, nor even a string of Lady Finger firecrackers to be expected during a Fourth of July parade, but a barrage of bullets marked the gala occasion, as yet another pencil-necked geek became an author of obituaries. Yep, what an excellent argument for the warped interpretation of the 2nd Amendment.
And as for the proposition that “a good guy with a gun will stop a bad guy with a gun,” that mantra was sadly tested and proved wanting in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen trained good guys were held at bay by a boy with equal firepower as students and parents begged for something to be done. Said shooter was eventually eliminated much too late.
I don’t pretend that I know how I would react in such a situation, but why not do everything possible to prevent it from happening in the first place? Assault weapons? Nah, these are siege weapons holding our country hostage under the guise that the government is out to confiscate our guns.
Yessiree, more/easier access to firearms — that’s really gonna solve the problem.
Mike Martin
Owosso
