When I was a young boy, I loved watching the Looney Tunes cartoons. Those comical characters; the likes of Bugs Bunny, Sylvester, Daffy Duck, et. al., were simply hysterical. Naturally, their voices were rendered by the iconic man of many voices — Mel Blanc; an outstanding talent.
Now, as an octgenarian I still enjoy those cartoons with the same zany subjects and hi-jinx.
So, here we are moving right along with the post-Trump hysteria, having the privilege to be entertained by the next generation of Looney Tunes. Most of us might assume the producer of the show to be “I won by a landslide DJT.” His irascible cast could be that of Hair-Dye Rudy, Where is Venezuela Sidney, Mike You’ll Love MyPillow Lindell, and most recently, Marjorie T. (the bully) Greene.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, has been in the social media spotlight of late with her farcical claims and disbelief of the actual events of the 9/11 twin towers attack; the Parkland, Florida, school shootings; and JFK Jr.’s plane crash. Many members of the GOP House and Senate are appalled by her ludicrous statements. Yes, even Sen. Mitch McConnell is said to be one of those disturbed by her actions.
Beware, GOP; although DJT thinks she’s wonderful, this woman is dangerous. She supports violence and terrorism. You cannot let her continue her rampage and assault on our democracy. She must be held accountable.
Marv Sanders
Owosso
