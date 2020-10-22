I’m Eric Sabin, and I am running as the Democratic candidate for the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners in District 5. I live in Caledonia Township with my wife and our pets. I graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2013. I ran for 85th District State Representative in 2018. I have been a lifelong resident of Michigan, growing up in Kingston, a small village in the Thumb.
My father was a union maintenance mechanic and my mother the head cook for Kingston High School. My family did everything they could to get by. They experienced several financial hardships while I was young, and worked hard to pull our family through. My father worked all the overtime he could and my mother picked up second and third jobs. They were the personification of the phrase “pulling yourself up by your bootstraps.”
They taught me that if I worked hard, I would succeed.
Unfortunately, that lesson doesn’t apply to many citizens of Shiawassee County. Many families work multiple jobs, yet still find themselves struggling financially. Due to the high costs that our health care and higher education systems incur, and a lack of fair paying jobs in our county, our economy keeps our citizens from being able to “pull themselves up by their bootstraps,” no matter how hard they try. The current pandemic we are facing is exacerbating the situation and undeniably bringing these inequalities to light.
In times like this, our citizens should have full confidence in our local government to protect them, to improve their lives, and to provide them with the full opportunity to succeed. Sadly, our citizens look to our current government with distrust and disdain. Worse yet, it is filled with political gridlock and dysfunction, a lack of transparency, and a failure to place our citizens first.
I’m running for county commissioner because I believe that every person who works hard should be able to not only survive, but succeed in their life. I believe that our citizens deserve the opportunity to afford to raise a family without the fear of bankruptcy or poverty. I believe that we should be able to look at our local government and see examples of leadership, transparency and legitimacy.
Most of all, I believe in a government that serves its citizens and places their needs first and foremost. I’m asking for your vote to make this all possible.
Eric Sabin
Caledonia Township
