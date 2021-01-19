Wow, Dan Basso gave me 400 words and then took 1,200 or so for himself to spew garbage. You were not (at the U.S. Capitol) and you did not talk to one person there — and you know all: typical demo-Nazi. You called me a communist, blubbered something about Trump but it wasn’t important. Fact-less? Every word of of a liberal’s mouth is fact-less and they do not even know the meaning of them.
I see some meaningless old examples of a bum getting peed on. I am impressed. I understand why this very paper has declined. With a one-sided view of everything, a lot of people have canceled ads and subscriptions, haven’t they?
(The Democratic Party) used the blacks to burn, riot and loot many cities and (its) leaders and you encouraged it. They were just angry citizens stomping on heads in the middle of the road and burning that Black lady out of her business.
How many police did your mob kill last year? Where was your drivel on that stuff happening? You seemed to ignore all that didn’t you? I expected to be attacked by your mob. They all say the same (stuff), personal insults, degrading me and such cheap shots. I expected nothing less.
You were good when Democrats burned stuff in Lansing and Washington, D.C., recently weren’t you? I did not see any condemnation from your mob.
So (Joe Biden) cheated (his) way in and now (they are) pushing out folks who were there to verify votes and blocking their view. That is a major crime against freedom, but as long as you think (the Democrats) won it, good by you.
Print two things Joe has done great for America. I will give you a few days to research. Calling blacks predators and demanding they be jailed by the thousands maybe? Selling out to China maybe?
President Trump has done more good in four years than the Democratic Party did in 50 years. I expected you to repeat the Democratic Party line exactly as all Dems do; it’s easier than thinking isn’t it?
Like I said, the battle begins here with our local press, you mostly, as far as I see. Tom Campbell should fire you and start a free press. I and others may read it again. Since it is a voice of tyranny and oppression I won’t hold my breath.
Banning Trump on the internet will turn into a big mistake.
Richard Maurer
Owosso
(1) comment
Bravo!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.