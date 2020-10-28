On Nov. 3, there will be five people on the ballot running for the four trustee positions on the Owosso Charter Township Board of Trustees.
These positions make up the majority of the board of seven that serves the residents on various committees related to our infrastructure, industrial parks and roads, to name a few.
A trustee on a committee will then interact and repsent the township to gather information for the entire board to discuss, along with taxpayers. This occurs during our monthly meetings, at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month, at our township hall, 410 S. Delaney Road.
My history began with Owosso Charter Township in the 1990s, when it was Owosso Township and the hall was on West M-21, now the Budget Tire store. I was the second administrator for the township after Jim Harvick. As with Jim, our titles included administrator, building inspector, code enforcement officer and industrial park superintendent with responsibilities to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality regarding water quality, along with quarterly and annual reports. I would even run the water down to Lansing for those tests.
I have served on the planning committee and wastewater treatment plant review committee during my last two terms on the township board. The wastewater treatment committee includes representatives from the cities of Owosso and Corunna, Caledonia Township and Owosso Township.
On April 1, I became the building official and zoning administrator for Owosso Charter Township. I interact daily with various building trade contractors, issue permits and oversee our trade inspectors, making sure inspections take place. I create a monthly report to present to the fellow board members and answer questions residents have. I attend all meetings involving the planning committee, zoning board of appeals and board meetings.
It’s always been a privilege to serve Owosso Charter Township residents over the years and I hope you will consider me for a third term as a trustee.
Dave Chrenka
Owosso Charter Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.