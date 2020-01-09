Hearing about the extreme criticism of the president’s decision to take out the Iranian (Gen. Qasem Soleimani), as a “nonogenaian” I recall clearly the noon hour of Monday, Dec. 8, 1941 — 24 hours after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.
I heard President Franklin D. Roosevelt in “real time” (as the new term is now used) announce to the nation: “Therefore, I declare that a state of war exists between the United States Of America and the Empire of Japan.”
He called it a “dastardly” act.
How much more defeat could we have experienced at the time had the president held off and waited for Congress to convene before getting their permission to declare war?
It would be to her advantage and others so critical of our president if Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave much more intelligent thought before lashing out — especially after the total failure of the Iranian missiles attack.
James Crawford
New Lothrop
Editor’s Note: Roosevelt spoke before a joint session of Congress to request a declaration of war, which was granted an hour later in votes of 388-1 and 82-0: “I ask that the Congress declare that since the unprovoked and dastardly attack by Japan on Sunday, December 7, 1941, a state of war has existed between the United States and the Japanese Empire…”
OOOPS! Continually misinformed supporter of Trump. See. Part of a cult. They are brainwashed and support no matter what he does.....
