Vladimir Putin has often made references that there are Nazi sympathizers in Ukraine. In Putin’s mind, one reason he believed the war in Ukraine was jusitified was based on the fact that during World War II, over 250,000 Ukrainians were sympathetic to Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich and volunteered to serve in the German army, the Whermacht, including the infamous Waffen SS.
Apparently in Putin’s paranoid mind, those volunteers who are now at least 95 years old are still a threat to Russia.
Much has also been mentioned in the media about the Russian army shelling and bombing non-military facilities, including hospitals, schools and shelters. During WWII, was the indiscriminate destruction of German cities by the Allies any different from what the Russians have accomplished? The U.S. 8th Air Force bombed every major German city into submission without regard to the deaths of millions of German citizens.
If one were to compare photos of German cities after the war to the total destruction of Ukrainian cities, there seems to be very litte difference in the degree of destruction. Apparantly, war justifies every means of destruction, including massive casualties on helpless victims.
Frank Davis
Vernon
