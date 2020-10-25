Inexperience in a command senior law enforcement official, such as a chief of police or sheriff can be a very dangerous practice,
In the event of a hostage situation or a barricaded armed person, plane crash or a hundred other events, his inexperience could cost the responding law enforcement people [cops] thrust into a life taking or giving event, injury or death.
There is a reason when a city or other agency goes out to hire a chief of police, or a similar position, they look for a seasoned senior command person to lead their departments, the reason is experience and that kind and type of person is considered to have the knowledge and experience that time and training require.
In any crisis situation the most senior command official at the scene bears the responsibility to assume command and to safeguard, both the responding officers and the public. At that point in time the person in charge must have the knowledge and experience to handle the problem, and, on the job training and inexperience will not get the job done safely
It’s a shame that some former officers and well meaning other citizens feel that Joe has what it will take to do any part of that type of command job, is not to understand what the minimum requirements are.
I’ve met Joe and like him, but his riding along in a police car a few hours a week or month, does in no way qualify him to become a very senior command law enforcement officer, and if he fully understood the life and death decisions he may have to make, he would withdraw from his need to be sheriff and be thankful that he never needed to be the cause of injury of death of one of his officers or a member of this community, just because he didn’t know what he was doing.
James LaRue
Owosso Township
