This week I’m reflecting on the efforts of U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, of Oregon, a moderate Democrat, who brought his acumen to a vital issue threatening the American economy: that our pharmaceutical companies don’t make enough money.
This week Schrader, and several other Democrats, joined a host of Republicans to block a bill that would lower prescription drug prices by making drug companies actually compete with each other in a more open and free market. He probably knows more about this than the average congressman because his grandfather was an executive at Pfizer. I’m sure his decision to stiff Medicare recipients had nothing to do with having received nearly $615,000 from pharmaceutical corporations since going to Washington. This data comes from a group, OpenSecrets, which documents our elaborate, robust system of electoral bribery.
Schrader explained “A common fallacy the average person has is the reason they give you money is you say you’re going to vote for this or vote for that. I’ve never ever done that, and I don’t know many legislators that do that.” It is a mystery to me why lightning didn’t strike him when he uttered this astounding, Trumpian scale lie. We might ask Rep. Schrader, if money has no influence, why take it? You’re well paid as it is.
Since the days of President Dwight Eisenhower we’ve grown a political structure whose core mission is to serve and protect the rich, especially the ultra-rich. Until the rest of us see this clearly, and change it, we’ll keep paying more than twice as much for drugs (and health care generally) as other first world countries. In the present corrupt and ruthless system, where bribery is the norm, Rep. Schrader is doing an admirable job.
David Glenn
Byron
