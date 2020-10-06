Setting politics aside for the moment, please allow me to pay homage to one of Major League Baseball’s greatest pitchers and finest all-around athletes of all time.
The year of 1968 was one of my most memorable years for sports. Growing up in the St Louis, Missouri, suburbs during my first 17 years, then to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for 3 1/2 short months, I — along with my mom and dad, of course — moved to Owosso on Memorial Day weekend in 1953.
Fifteen years and four months later, one of the most notable baseball World Series occurred between the St Louis Cardinals and — yes, you got it — the Detroit Tigers. Both teams were stacked with great players and pitchers. Denny McLain was the first major league pitcher since Dizzy Dean of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1934 to win 30 or more games in one year, 31-7 no less.
On the other side, Bob Gibson went 22-9 with an unheard of 1.12 ERA.and 13 shoutouts. How could he lose nine games? In the first game of the series, Gibson struck out 17 batters and walked one, winning the game 4-0. He then won the fourth game as the Cardinals took a 3-1 series lead. However, he lost the seventh game to Mickey Lolich, who won three games in the series and was voted MVP.
So, the rest is history as the ‘Cats” had rallied to win the last three games and the series. Naturally, many of my Michigan friends and family were ecstatic. But I was totally devastated. I have never forgotten that World Series.
But once again alluding to Gibson, I shall ever be so mindful of what he contributed to the Cardinals over his 17 years with them, and clearly what he brought to the game. He was such a formidable foe, a menacing figure on the mound challenging the opposing batters in such a way that it was almost like he was saying, “Get a hit off me and you will pay!”
Bob was not only a tremendous pitcher — two Cy Young awards, 251 wins — but was a very good hitting pitcher and a nine-time Gold Glove winner.
Gibson was also an outstanding basketball player and the first Black player at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, in the late ’50s. He played briefly for the Harlem Globetrotters in late 1957. Fortunately, he was recruited that year by Bing Devine of the St. Louis Cardinals, allegedly for $4,000, to sign with them.
Thank you Mr. Devine for that.
After Bob retired as an active player with the Cardinals, he remained with the team in various capacities.
Gibson died of pancreatic cancer in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, Friday at the age of 84.
There have been scores of great major league players, but I shall always be grateful to have seen him as such an ominous force and true winner in the game of baseball.
Rest in Peace, Bob.
Marv Sanders
Owosso
