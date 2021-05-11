Last year I visited my father’s grave at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon and was very concerned about the condition of the property. It was later in the year, so I shrugged it off as an anomaly; perhaps they had just gotten behind.
However, I was just there again this past weekend and I have to say I was appalled. The cemetery is in horrible condition and clearly the care is being neglected. With only a couple of weeks remaining before Memorial Day, it seems highly unlikely the place will be presentable for the holiday. Back in the mid-1980s I worked with the sexton at the time, Don Reed. For four years I spent my summers there mowing, trimming, leveling markers and doing interments. Don took great pride in that cemetery and he, too, would be appalled by what’s become of it.
Unfortunately, I live several hours away or I would volunteer my time to assist in getting it cleaned up. I implore the board of directors — Bruce Haist, Bonnie Reed and Georgia Williamson — to deeply consider their commitment to the care and upkeep of the final resting place of many, many fine Shiawassee County families. We owe our loved ones better than this.
Brian Chapman
Kalamazoo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.