Well, I see that the good ol’ boys of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners cashed in big time from federal COVID-19 money.
Our two leaders padded their wallets with $25,000 each; not a bad take for doing nothing but calling a meeting. The others did OK themselves.
I do commend Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, for wanting to return her money. I just wonder if there are some nonprofits here in our county that are struggling to make ends meet that could have used that money — or maybe some small businesses on the verge of having to close.
I, for one, am saddened to see such greed among our elected officials.
Terry Strickler
Owosso
