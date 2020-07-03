During the months of March, April and May there was a significant homelessness crisis in Shiawassee County surrounding the events of COVID-19. A coalition of organizations including The United Way, The Salvation Army, The Shiawassee Health Department, Shiawassee Health and Wellness, The SafeCenter, Capitol Area Community Services (CACS), The Disability Network, and other nonprofits met weekly via Zoom to address the crisis in various areas. The area where The Salvation Army played the greatest role was the homelessness situation.
We received an unprecedented number of phone calls and requests for help for homelessness during the COVID-19 crisis. We don’t really understand exactly what caused the rise, but we speculate that it involved many who were couch surfing at the time, being kicked out by friends and families who feared infection.
We also saw an increase in mental health related homelessness, and drug and alcohol related homelessness. We became aware of increased domestic violence, as families spent a great deal of time isolated, in small houses. We also saw an uptick of out of town and out of state visitors who found themselves stranded away from home during the crisis. Several individuals also found themselves laid off and unable to access unemployment during the early stages of the crisis.
We responded by setting up a partnership with The Pines Country Inn with help from local leaders like Marlene Webster, The United Way and the Cook Foundation. During the crisis we provided motel vouchers through The Pines and The Welcome Inn for families and individuals in emergency homeless situations.
We provided temporary housing to 97 individuals and families, some with small children and newborns. We provided a total of 528 bed nights to those in need, with a total cost of more than $25,866. Of the funds, $13,500 came from The Salvation Army’s Emergency Shelter Program. An additional $5,000 was provided by The United Way Genesee Shiawassee County, as well as another $6,000 from The Shiawassee Homeless Coalition Continuity of Care (COC.) The Salvation Army Owosso Citadel provided an additional $1,558 from general operating funds.
The unprecedented gathering and united effort of local nonprofits and churches to help those in need will continue into the future. And the Salvation Army will be continuing to provide services as the crisis continues, and the needs begin to shift and evolve. Currently The Salvation Army has exhausted their funds for homelessness alleviation, but are attempting to gain additional funds soon.
Several heartening stories emerged from the homelessness crisis, of many individuals who gained housing and employment and are now volunteering with local nonprofits to give back. Several families with small children were housed long enough for the parents to find more stable housing as well.
During the COVID-19 crisis the Salvation Army Owosso also provided 772 individuals with daily “to go” meals, and 161 food boxes were given out from the pantry. Additionally, over 125 care packages were left at the front doors of needy areas in the community.
Lt. Justin Steckbauer
The Salvation Army
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.