There are three gentlemen currently running for Michigan’s 4th District congressional seat.
That seat covers 15 counties in mid-Michigan and was gerrymandered specifically for former U.S. Rep. Dave Camp, who held the seat before the 2010 Census triggered a redesign of our congressional map.
The last three gents to hold the office — Bill Schuette, Camp and John Moolenaar — all grew up in Midland and are connected to Midland’s power brokers, Dow Chemical, now Dow/Dupont. The Dow blessing assures ample funds and connections for mounting a campaign that spreads across 15 counties.
The congressman whom Schuette defeated in 1984, a local farmer named Don Albosta, evidently sponsored legislation to provide compensation for victims of hazardous substances. Schuette, the 31-year-old stepson of Dow Chairman Carl Gerstacker, was chosen by the power brokers to defeat the Democratic farmer.
The current officeholder, Moolenaar, a former Dow chemist, is seeking his fourth term. He and his two opponents, Anthony Feig, a Central Michigan University professor of geography, and Jerry Hilliard, an economics teacher at Mid-Michigan Community College, are quite affable. I urge fellow citizens to vote for Feig.
Moolenaar has one of the lowest scores in the entire House for introducing legislation. In the current session he has authored only eight bills, just five when his party controlled the House.
He votes with the president about 97 percent of the time, essentially writing him a blank check. His idea of “town halls” is to talk at people, and his responses to letters simply reiterate the writer’s own words, indicating he doesn’t listen.
We need someone in Washington, D.C., who is up to tackling a wide range of issues, learning quickly, proposing real solutions and working hard to see them through to the finish. Based on my meetings with each of the candidates, Feig has more to offer all of us.
The immediate and future challenges facing us as a human family — pandemics; income, wealth and health care inequality; climate disruption; increasing militarism and violence — require someone able to understand the complexity and connectivity of these intersecting issues and find workable solutions. Anthony Feig offers us the best hope to steer us toward a livable and prosperous future for our children and grandchildren. Vote Tuesday and Nov. 3 for Feig for Congress.
Terry Link
Laingsburg
