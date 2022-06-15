According to the June 11 edition of The Argus-Press, a bogus lawsuit had been filed against Durand Mayor Pro Tem Matt Schaefer, with Shiawassee County listed as the plaintiff. A judge dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, which means it was found to be meritless. The lawsuit appears to have been filed in retaliation against Schaefer for his outspoken activism against the egregiously corrupt and morally depraved Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners.
There needs to be a citizen-led investigation into the origins of the aforementioned lawsuit. I am calling for the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners to add another item to their July meeting agenda — the offer of a $2,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with evidence of the identity of the person or persons who initiated this frivolous lawsuit.
Schaefer is an upstanding public servant who has donated his salary to charity on at least one occasion. He is the polar opposite of the crooks on the Shiawassee County Board who embezzled American Rescue Plan Act funds from this community.
I am appalled Shiawassee County was listed as the plaintiff by a disturbed individual, an individual who thought nothing of hiding behind our community’s identity in order to file a malicious lawsuit against a neighbor of ours.
Theoretically, the local government represents all of us who live here. This frivolous lawsuit was a defamation to the character and reputation of this community and it sends the wrong message to would-be criminals. We as citizens must send a strong message to county officials that we will not tolerate corruption, harassment and criminal acts by government officials.
Let’s plan to vote the hogs on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners out of office in the upcoming August primary election. There is no need to wait until November to tell them their time is up. We have to send them packing at the first available opportunity.
I would be remiss if I didn’t remind us that there is one commissioner who has been a light in the darkness among the good ol’ boys of Shiawassee County. The Rev. Marlene Webster bravely exposed the alleged fraudulent billing practices of per diem payments by former Board Chairman Jeremy Root and she was the first and only commissioner to report the infamous vote that led to the ARPA embezzlement scandal.
Webster has weathered the storm of harassment from her fellow board members for speaking out. Were it not for her, we may never have known about their alleged crimes. We owe Webster a debt of gratitude and an affirmative vote for her to keep her seat on the Board.
Imagine how much the honest and hard-working representatives of this county, like these two leaders, could accomplish for us if they weren’t bogged down by harassment and political subterfuge from their Machiavellian colleagues. Shiawassee County desperately needs more service-oriented leaders in government.
We can’t afford to sit this year’s August primary election out. It’s time to take out the trash. Good riddance, good ol’ boys.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
