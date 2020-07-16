I’m writing to express my disappointment in Sheriff Brian BeGole’s decision not to enforce mask requirements.
Michigan’s mandatory mask order is only days old and already we have seen extreme violence from the anti-mask movement.
The refusal to wear masks seems deeply entrenched in conspiracy theories and represents a dangerous disregard for others. Workers at grocery stores, drug stores,and other businesses open to the public are already risking their and their families’ health to do their jobs. They shouldn’t also have to risk their lives to enforce requirements that are supposed to protect them and other vulnerable residents in our community.
It is my sincere hope sheriff reconsiders his stance and comes to grips with the violent nature of the anti-mask movement. People need to know that, if called, the sheriff will come protect them. Store clerks shouldn’t be on their own to deal with anti-mask provocateurs.
Mike Cooper
Owosso
