Dec. 7, 1941, was the first day of many years of great sacrifice — and even greater commitment to country and community. Dec. 7, 2021, is the continuation of the infamy of the unvaccinated and the millions who have chosen to disregard their responsibility to all Americans.
My pride in the “greatest generation” of 1941 is exceeded only by my disgust with the worst generation of 2021. May almighty God have mercy on those who have become deaf to the call of their nation, the cries of the suffering and the final gasps of the dead.
Thomas Smith
Durand
