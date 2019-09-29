The truth stands, starkly plain and obvious before our eyes, President Donald Trump has attempted to use funding from your U.S. tax dollars for personal political gain.
Trump tried to use aid to an ally (Ukraine) that desperately needs to defend itself from one of our biggest adversaries (Russia) as leverage to extract a favor that benefits Trump.
In a July phone call, Trump pressed the newly elected president of Ukraine to communicate with his personal lawyer, and the Attorney General of the United States (for God’s sake), to help him by suggesting the Ukrainian government fabricate an illegitimate investigation of the son of one of his political rivals. This creation by Trump and his enablers about Joe Biden’s son, is another in a long line of a desperate lies.
Now, the Republican Party faces a huge test. It’s been said the traditional Republican party, that of fiscal responsibility and moral values has been dead since 2016, burned at the altar of their dear leader, Trump. Where legislators stand on this conspiracy will tell once and for all. Either enough Republicans will stand up for the honor of the office of the U.S. presidency, election integrity the very health of our democracy or they will choose demagoguery and authoritarianism over democracy the rule of law and remain steadfast in their loyalty to Donald Trump. Continuing their persistent fear of the lash of his tongue, or perhaps worse, his Twitter account.
According our Rep. John Moolenaar’s webpage, he has chosen to use worn out and inaccurate talking points to attack Democrats and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to denounce the impeachment inquiry.
Polls are already showing that the number of Americans who favor an impeachment inquiry is increasing rapidly, and there may be some point where Trumpist/Republicans like Moolenaar will be forced to acknowledge what their own eyes see, that the president has committed a most grievous act, unquestionably a high crime and/or misdemeanor. But, until then, as to the political career of Moolenaar, it is always fealty to Trump before the health of American democracy and always one’s political power over the best interests of their country.
Call Moolenaar at (202) 225-3561 and tell him, there is no way to spin this, there is no defense for the president this time, enough is enough. Trump must go.
Mark Zacharda
Bennington Township
